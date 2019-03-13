

CTV Barrie





It’s official. The SS Keewatin will remain docked in Port McNicoll.

A development company called CIM wants to use the ship as part of a massive multi-year development project it has planned for the 850-acre site.

CIM plans to build about 1,500 condos, single-family detached homes, and townhouses, along with retail and commercial units.

The historic 111-year-old vessel will become a part of a four-acre park on site, acting as a museum and tourist attraction.

The mayor says there is a lot of work to be done, but the town council looks forward to having the ship stay put.