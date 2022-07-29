Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Parry Sound
Police in Parry Sound have laid numerous drug charges following a routine traffic stop.
On July 9, officers stopped a vehicle on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound.
Officers discovered and seized more than $20,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine during the stop.
Over $5,000 in Canadian currency was also taken.
Police charged a 40-year-old man with no fixed address with impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of controlled substance charg, and driving while under suspension and without insurance.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on Aug., 4, 2022 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.
