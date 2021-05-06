BARRIE, ONT. -- A two-vehicle collision in Barrie left a traffic light dangling above.

Emergency crews were on the scene at Bayfield Street and Sophia Street West around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics confirm that nobody was injured in the collision.

A traffic light could be seen dangling above the intersection. It is not yet known how the light was damaged.

Police told CTV News they are continuing their investigation into the cause.