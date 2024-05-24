Town of Bracebridge granted long-term control over Resource Management Centre lands

The Town of Bracebridge has assigned a new 10-year land use agreement with the province to continue operating and maintaining the Bracebridge Resource Management Centre lands next to Highway 11.

"I know this is a special place," said Graydon Smith, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Smith and town officials were at a news conference at the site Friday morning to announce the new agreement.

"It gives the town the authority to manage activities and developments on the crown lands here for things like upgraded signage, parking lots and picnic areas," Smith explained.

Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney said the area is for everyone to use, with about 26,000 visitors to the trails every year.

"Well focus on making sure what we are offering here in this park is one that is attractive to not just the locals but folks who want to come here and visit and also is safe," the mayor added.

Scott Wilson is with the Muskoka Off-Road Cycling Association, which maintains the trails.

"We make a real concerted effort to have a good mix of beginner trails, green trails, intermediate blue trails and advanced black trails. We even have a couple of double black diamond trails in here," he said.

The Town of Bracebridge has been responsible for the trails since 1993.