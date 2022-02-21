Toronto man raises money for Alzheimer's with marathon skate

Barrie -

A Toronto man has been making quite an impact in the Alzheimer's community.

Steve McNeil wrapped up his cross-province skate for Alzheimer's research on Monday in Orillia.

The marathon journey is in its 10th year, bringing the 60-year old postal worker to cities across the country, where he skates for 19 hours straight, often in below-freezing temperatures.

It's a journey that started after his mother lost her battle with Alzheimer's.

"It has been my driving force the whole time; it's the reason I do it. It's my tribute to my mom," said McNeil.

This year, amid the pandemic, McNeil decided to keep his yearly marathon closer to home. He skated in eight different communities throughout Ontario.

"For somebody to come forward and honour a parent and raise awareness for Alzheimer's and help us raise funds in the area - we are extremely grateful," said Katherine Breeso, Events Coordinator with the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County.

While McNeil's journey started through the pain of losing a loved one, it inspired others like Jennifer Beatty-Gruer to get involved and access support after losing her mother.

"People like Steve initiating these fundraising opportunities, I don't know where I would have been without Alzheimer's support and information," said Beatty-Gruer.

But for McNeil, it's all about helping others see a brighter day ahead.

"To know that sometimes I'm giving that person the feeling of 'I'm the only one who really understands what you're going through,' that makes it all worthwhile for me."

