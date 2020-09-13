BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP call the lack of safety gear like life jackets a 'significant contributing factor' in the harrowing drowning of a Toronto man in Minden Hills Township.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Moore Lake, near Medallion Trail.

Sgt. Jason Folz says the man was paddling a canoe with his wife, four-year-old daughter, and a family friend, also a four-year-old girl. Then, their canoe capsized.

Other boaters swept in to help. The woman and family friend were pulled out of the lake. Folz says the man handed his daughter to someone on one of the civilian rescue boats before slipping under the water.

Together, the OPP and Minden Hills Fire Department searched Moore Lake from the air and in the water. The man's body was recovered Saturday night.