Toronto man arrested after explosive device goes off in Newmarket mall

Police say no one was injured when an explosive device was detonated at a Newmarket mall.

York Regional Police say the homemade incendiary device went off in the food court at the Upper Canada Mall on Yonge Street and Davis Drive on Wednesday evening.

They say officers found remnants of the device in a planter.

Police say they learned the accused, a 19-year-old Toronto man, attended the food court, placed the device in the planter and took off.

The damage was minor.

They say the suspect was later found a few blocks away and arrested.

Police are not saying how the device was detonated.

They ask for any witnesses to contact them.

The accused faces multiple charges, including:

Arson with disregard for human life

Mischief endangering life

Assault with a weapon

Unlawful possession of explosives

Use of explosives with intent: destroy property/possession to endanger Life x3

Weapons dangerous

The investigation is ongoing.