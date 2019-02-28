

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- A Toronto-area tattoo artist is facing two sexual assault charges, and police say they believe there may be other victims.

York regional police say they began investigating the man after a complaint from a former client.

They say the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted over two tattoo sessions in Markham, Ont., in 2016.

Police say 44-year-old Kevin Proulx is now facing two counts of sexual assault.

They say Proulx has worked throughout the Greater Toronto Area as a tattoo artist.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to come forward.