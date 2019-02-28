Featured
Toronto-area tattoo artist faces sex assault charges: police
Kevin Proulx, 44, is shown in a handout image from YRP.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:11PM EST
MARKHAM, Ont. -- A Toronto-area tattoo artist is facing two sexual assault charges, and police say they believe there may be other victims.
York regional police say they began investigating the man after a complaint from a former client.
They say the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted over two tattoo sessions in Markham, Ont., in 2016.
Police say 44-year-old Kevin Proulx is now facing two counts of sexual assault.
They say Proulx has worked throughout the Greater Toronto Area as a tattoo artist.
Anyone with additional information is being asked to come forward.