BARRIE -- Envinronment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Grey County Friday afternoon based on information from the Northern Tornadoes Project.

Officials say the EF0 rated twister - which had wind speeds up to 130 km/h - made landfall in Thornbury, damaging trees, power poles and street lamps before entering Georgian Bay.

The tornado was accompanied by thunderstorms and hail across parts of Simcoe County. Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the storm was one of a kind, representing all four seasons in just one day.

“We had snow in the north, hail, loads of lightning, scary clouds, rotating clouds, no touchdowns reported yet but certainly a lot of tornado warnings especially in this particular region of Ontario,” said Phillips.

The Northern Tornadoes Project is a partnership with Western University and ImpactWX.