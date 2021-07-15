BARRIE, ONT -- Experts say an EF-0 tornado wreaked havoc during Tuesday's storm in Penetanguishene, uprooting trees and downing power lines.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) said the twister was 300 meters wide and had wind speeds up to 125km/h leaving a trail of debris 2.5 km long.

The following day, crews wielding chain saws cleaned up dozens of broken trees that fell across roads.

The strong winds moved a 10-meter boat off its blocks, and residents recalled hearing thunder so loud "it was like a freight train."

NTP said the tornado was in the upper end of an EF-0 designation based on their preliminary ground survey.

The group still has to analyze drone images to solidify that it was an EF-0.

They tweeted a map of the path of damage left behind by the tornado.

Preliminary results based on ground survey data (drone imagery not yet analyzed):



- Path of mostly tree damage ~2.5 km long / ~300 m wide from SW

- Max wind speed 125 km/h, so upper-end EF0

- Classification is tornado (supercell)



Map below shows locations of damage. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/7H9eWe4dwA — Northern Tornadoes Project ���� (@westernuNTP) July 15, 2021

MUSKOKA STORM DAMAGE

Environment Canada's severe weather meteorologist Geoff Coulson said a preliminary assessment of the damage in the Tasso Lake and Lake of Bays area was the work of a downburst. He added the evaluation is ongoing.

"We decided to go to the basement where it's safest," said Lake of Bays resident Jan Sirek of the storm Tuesday.

Several trees crashed down on Sirek's house, bringing down power lines.

"There's probably 69 per cent or more of our trees have been taken out. Many of the docks are severely damaged, boats are flipped over," he added.

Residents said the storm came on quickly and dissipated even faster.

Roughly 49,000 people lost power because of the storm, Hydro One reported. Crews were in the area first thing Wednesday morning repairing and replacing hydro poles.

NORTHERN TORNADOES PROJECT (NTP)

NTP is a research team founded in 2017 by Western University and ImpactWX. Their mandate is to document all tornadoes in Canada.

According to the National Weather Service, the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale started in 2007 and assigns a rating to a tornado based on estimated wind speeds and damage.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale has five main levels categorized in the following manner:

EF-0

Estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph are considered Gale force.

Damage is typically considered light with trees down and some roof and siding damage.



EF-1

Estimated wind speeds are 86 to 110 mph and classified as Weak.

Damage can include broken windows, roof and door damage. Some mobile homes can be over turned.



EF-2

Estimated wind speeds are 111 to 135 mph and considered Strong.

Considerable damage happens to homes and vehicles, and trees during these events.



EF-3

Estimated wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph are classified as Severe.

Homes and large buildings sustain serious damage, and cars are thrown around.



EF-4

Estimated wind speeds here are 166 to 200 mph and are considered to be Devastating.

Whole homes are levelled.



EF-5

Estimated wind speeds of over 200 mph are classified as Incredible.

Vehicles can be thrown more than 100 m., homes are levelled, and tall buildings sustain significant structural damage.

(Source: National Weather Service)