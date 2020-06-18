BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in our region during a destructive storm last week.

One tornado hit just outside of Bracebridge with speeds up to 150km/h and travelled 5.6 kilometres in distance.

The fierce winds were accompanied by torrential rain last Wednesday, June 10, and left a path of destruction.

Toppling trees and downing power lines, Woodward Street residents were shocked by the damage.

"This is the worst I've seen," said Ed Wareham.

The storm caused power outages for hours and left crews to clean up around the clock.

According to Environment Canada and the University of Western Ontario, two other tornadoes wreaked havoc that evening in Baysville with winds hitting 145km/h and just outside Huntsville in the Mary Lake area, reaching top speeds of 170 km/h.

All three tornadoes are classified as EF1s.

No one was reported to have been injured.