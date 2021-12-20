Tiny Township house fire sends one person to hospital

A house fire in Tiny Township sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

According to provincial police, Simcoe County paramedics found the 20-year-old Penetanguishene man outside the house suffering "smoke and fire-related injuries."

Tiny Township Fire Services attended the fire at the Boblyn Road residence, which police call "minor."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, along with how much damage the house sustained.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate.