Time to name Orillia's snow plow is running out

    Who doesn't want to name a snow plow?

    Orillia's Name the Plow contest kicked-off this week during its Public Works Week open house.

    Get the creative juices flowing because the chance to name the newly decorated snow plow ends June 30.

    The Name the Plow contest kicked off on May 25 at the Public Works Week Open House, and names can now be submitted online.

    Mayor Don McIsaac said the open house for the public works department was a great success.

    "The paint the plow activity was a big hit, and it was wonderful to see so many community members engaging with staff and learning more about city operations. We are excited to keep the momentum going and look forward to seeing the creative names you come up with for our Name the Plow contest," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

    Activities at the open house included tours, large equipment displays, games, paint the plow and the kick-off to the city's first Name the Plow contest.

    Through the event, attendees donated 168 lbs. of food and more than $325 in monetary donations to The Sharing Place Food Centre.

    Once the submission period is complete on June 30, Orillia's Winter Control Team will vote to select the top five names from the submissions. Members of the public will then vote for their favourite in July.

    The name will be unveiled this fall and displayed on the painted plow this winter season. The city will clear-coat the plow blade to protect the artwork during the plowing season.

    Here are some considerations when submitting:

    • Names submitted should be under 20 characters and no more than three words.
    • Names submitted cannot be an individual's name.
    • Names submitted should be a name that is created by the submitter, and not otherwise owned or trademarked by another entity, such as a movie, TV program, or person's name, or reference to an existing company.
    • One submission per person. Duplicate submissions will not be accepted.
    • Email submissions or comments on social media will not be accepted or considered.

