BARRIE, ONT. -- Time has run out for dozens of Barrie's homeless population who have been living in a tent city at Milligan's Pond for the past few months, the city just served their eviction notice.

In May, Mayor Jeff Lehman extended camping overnight at the park for 15 days because of the pandemic - and the fact that most have no place to turn - but the grace period is over as of Thursday.

Outreach workers from the Gilbert Centre and David Busby Centre have been dropping off supplies, food and water, along with offering support. Many admit they struggle with addiction.

The city says it has been working with representatives from five outreach organizations to find suitable housing for many of Barrie's less fortunate.

"Right now, what they need is a place to stay, and if that means they have a tent that acts as a roof over their head, then they need to have access to that," says Sarah Tilley, harm reduction coordinator with the Gilbert Centre.

While the city and other support groups have had an ongoing dialogue with the people at Milligan's Pond, Tilley says it's not an easy fix for everyone.

According to the city, it's been working with community partners to find housing solutions for anyone living in the park, and some people have temporarily relocated to motel rooms, but some still remain at the park.

The city says Barrie police will ensure that anyone staying in Milligan's Pond vacates the area in two days.