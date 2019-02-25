A young hockey player from Oro-Medonte is breaking the internet.

Four-year-old Mason Rupkey just started playing the sport in October, and he’s already a star on the ice, and online.

“He’s a really funny kid,” said Mason’s father Jeremy Rupke, “he brings a smile to my face every single day.”

Mason plays Timbit Hockey. During a practice, Rupke affixed a microphone to his son to record everything he was saying.

"I was curious, wondering what's going through his head out there on the ice,” said Rupke. ”I already make YouTube videos (and) I had the microphone, and I said I may as well put the microphone on him and find out."

As it turns out, Rupke wasn’t the only one curious to see what his son thought while on the ice.

After uploading the video to his YouTube Channel, “Coach Jeremy,” the video went viral, racking up more than 3 million views.

“I was surprised that it got that much so fast. It feels amazing, not because he's a sensation just because of all the joy that the video has brought to other people."