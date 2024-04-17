Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest faces backlash amid another ‘technical error’

Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest may be in hot water yet again after several customers received emails falsely congratulating them on winning the Tracker boat worth nearly $60,000.

"It looks like good ol' Timmies screwed up again this year," wrote Marc in an email to CTV News. "Many people, including myself, received emails indicating we'd won the Tracker boat, but Tim's won't answer customer service phones ... When is Tim's gonna smarten up?"

A Tim Hortons customer received a notification stating he had won the Tracker boat, but the company has since confirmed it was false. (Supplied)

Barrie resident Suzanne Gloster couldn't believe her luck when she noticed she had won the boat, along with a donut, a dozen coffees, and the Sirius XM subscription prize.

"I was like, I never win anything, and now it's saying I actually won the boat," Gloster told CTV News.

Gloster drove to the Tim Hortons she often visits to confirm her win. She said the manager was just as excited as she was until they later realized she wasn't the only winner.

Gloster said the manager told her she received calls from other Tim Hortons locations stating that more winners had come forward for the same prize, but there was only one boat to win.

"I don't get this," she said, adding she tried customer service to no avail.

"Then I received an email from Tim Hortons not long after," Gloster said. The email noted the technical error, confirming she hadn't won after all.

CTV News contacted Tim Hortons, which confirmed the mixup and provided us with a letter addressed to "a valued Tim Hortons guest."

It reads, in part, that technical errors are to blame, and it asks customers who received the congratulations email to "disregard the content of the email."

"Unfortunately, some prizes that you did not win may have been included in the recap email you received. If this was the case, today's email does not mean that you won those prizes," the Tim Hortons letter stated.

The coffee company concluded the letter by apologizing for the frustration caused by the error.

"No offer of compensation," Gloster said. "My daughter's husband made a comment saying, 'They aren't giving any sort of compensation? They should at least be sending you to Canada's Wonderland because they sent you on such a roller coaster today."

Last year, a similar situation was reported after several Ontario residents were notified they had won $10,000 in the Roll Up To Win Contest.

Tim Hortons has not indicated whether it will provide a voucher to anyone who received the email in error.