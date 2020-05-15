BARRIE -- The city of Barrie is reopening the Tiffin Boat Launch just in time for the long weekend.

The city says boaters will be able to use the boat launch located on Lakeshore Drive and Tiffin Street as of Saturday.

The Barrie Marina, marina boat launch and transient boat docks located at the base of Bayfield Street will reopen on Friday, May 22.

The marina needs to be cleaned before it can reopen, and the city says those preparations are currently underway.

The city's off-leash dog park on Bayview Drive will reopen on Tuesday following the long weekend for pet owners and their furry friends.

Tennis courts are expected to be open to the public the week of May 25. The city says maintenance work, safety checks and net installations still need to be done before they can reopen.

"We ask for continued patience and understanding as we follow provincial guidelines to gradually reopen our facilities," says Michael Prowse, Chief Administrative Officer.

The city reminds residents to continue physical distancing and avoid gatherings of more than five people.

For a complete list of businesses and services permitted to open in Ontario, click here.