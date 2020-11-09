BARRIE, ONT. -- Three Simcoe County public schools have reported COVID-19 cases.

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Alcona has a single case. No classrooms have been closed.

One person and a classroom are in isolation at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie.

And Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford has one confirmed case.

All three schools remain open.

The health unit and school board do not provide personal information on the individuals infected.

