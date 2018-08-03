

CTV Barrie





Health officials are cautioning residents around Three Mile Lake about the likelihood of a blue-green algae bloom.

The health unit warns that exposure to blue-green algae can pose a health risk to people and animals.

Blue-green algae contains toxins which could be harmful to people and animals. It tends to develop in August and early September.

In some cases, blue-green algae can be deadly to pets. In New Brunswick, health officials confirmed on Friday three dogs died after being in or near the Saint John River after ingesting blue-green algae.

Officials say people shouldn’t let their pets swim where an algae bloom is visible and swimmers with open wounds should avoid the lake.

The Ministry of the Environment collected samples of the water at Three Mile Lake on Thursday to test for presence of the blue-green algae. Those results are expected to be available within a week or two.

- With file from The Canadian Press