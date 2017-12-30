

CTV Barrie





Emergency crews in Clearview Township had their hands full this afternoon with three separate crashes happening almost simultaneously.

The first one happened around noon on Highway 26 at Klondike Park Road

Two-cars collided, sending one person to hospital with minor injuries.

The caused some delays along Highway 26 while crews cleaned up.

The second crash happened on County Road 10, just north of the Brentwood area.

Clearview Fire Dept. Chief Colin Shewell says three vehicles were involved in this one, including a pick-up truck.

Two of the cars slammed into each other head-on, but there were no injuries.

And just minutes later, one more crash, this one on Concession Road 12.

An SUV slid off the road and into a ditch.

Officials are reminding people to drive according to weather conditions and give themselves extra space.

“We’re seeing more damage than personal injury, which is the better end of the deal. But we want to make sure people are slowing down, take your time. That few extra miles an hour isn’t going to save you any time if you’re in a collision, so we want people to slow down and be safe,” says Shewell.