Barrie

    • This legendary comedian brings standup to Casino Rama this spring

    Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in New York. (John Minchillo/Invision) Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in New York. (John Minchillo/Invision)

    Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup back to Casino Rama this spring.

    The co-creator and star of Seinfeld, a hit sitcom about nothing that ran from 1989 to 1998, and more recently, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a unique series featuring vintage vehicles and celebrity guests, Jerry Seinfeld brings his quirky comedy style to the Orillia entertainment centre.

    Seinfeld last performed a 70-minute sold-out show at Casino Rama in 2007.

    Tickets for the May 10 show go on sale to the general public Friday at noon and start at $95 plus tax.

    Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.

