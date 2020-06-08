COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The small town of Collingwood was the location of a large demonstration on Monday.

The downtown was filled with people marching to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The march today made it clear that action against racism is a global movement.

Small Town, Big Crowd for #BlackLivesMatter protest as seen from Collingwood Web Cam pic.twitter.com/PBF5jgK0ob — Roger Klein (@RKleinCTV) June 8, 2020

"Black Lives aren't just in the states. They are everywhere. They are global. This is something that affects everyone, whether you're white or Black," said Adam Fish.

The crowd listened to first-hand stories of racism from people who grew up in Collingwood. Many were offended by a Confederate flag on display on private property in the town's east end, prompting a petition to have it removed.

The property owner, a civil war historian, said the flag is not intended to be racist, adding that it has been there for 35 years.

Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson said the town would be seeking legal advice regarding the municipality's authority. The mayor said the town is prepared to take proactive steps to combat racism, discrimination, and any form of hate.

"We have to look at what powers we do have under the municipal act that would give us an ability to ban hate symbols, such as this flag," Saunderson said.

Another march is planned for Sunday evening in Collingwood from behind town hall to the waterfront.