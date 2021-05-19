BARRIE, ONT. -- Disgusting. Disgraceful. Shameful.

They're some of the words locals sare sharing after seeing a long line of black plastic bags filled with trash dumped by the side of the road in Oro-Medonte.

The 64 bags were left on a 250 foot stretch along the 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West between Monday and early Tuesday.

Oro-Medonte spokesperson Jenny Legget says it's the largest amount of garbage the township has seen dumped in several years.

Crews were in the same area cleaning up on Monday and returned Wednesday to pack up bags that looked to be filled with takeout containers and recyclables.

Mayor Harry Hughes says this is a problem area, and the township spends over $20,00 a year to clean up illegal dumping.

The maximum fine a person could face if caught dumping is $5,000.

While Hughes says every effort will be made to find out who is responsible, he is not optimistic they will be held accountable.

"Unless you can actually have a witness who sees them doing, it is futile to take it to court, Hughes says.

Simcoe County runs one landfill in Oro-Medonte that is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It's a 20-minute drive from where the garbage was dumped.

with files from Rob Cooper