BARRIE -- The 5th Line in Innisfil appears to be a popular spot for illegal dumping.

"There were literally hundreds of ziplock bags," says Innisfil Town Councillor Bill Van Berkel. The ziplock bags filled with kitty litter lined the 5th Line.

"This has been ongoing, obviously," Van Berkel believes someone lined up the littered bags after stumbling upon the discarded waste while on a walk to showcase the problem.

Still, why someone chose to dump kitty litter is puzzling to many, including Rob McCullough, Director of Waste Management for the County of Simcoe.

"All kitty litter, all pet waste, in fact, can go in the green bin, in the organic bin, which there is no limit," he explains.

Four waste facilities are open with new operating hours:

North Simcoe Waste Facility & HHW Depot (1700 Golf Link Road, Midland)

West Gwillimbury Waste Facility & HHW Depot (2960 Line 12, Bradford)

Nottawasaga Waste Facility & HHW Depot (5715 County Road 64, Stayner)

Oro Waste Facility & HHW Depot (610 Old Barrie Road, Edgar)

The facilities are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrie Landfill is closed to the public during the pandemic, but kitty litter can be tossed in the garbage for collection in the city.