This could be Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale ever

For the second year in a row, their old is your new.

Ashley Newman and friend Jacquie Raaphorst are running their second annual garage sale, named Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale, on July 9 and 10.

"Last year, we had 200 homes participate," said Newman.

This year, they've borrowed the use of Kim Yeaman's lawn on St. Paul's Road for mom-and-pop stores and small businesses to join the event.

The 2021 event raised about $4,000, and proceeds were donated to Procyon Wildlife and Rehabilitation and Education Centre.

"This year, we're collecting a minimum of $5 from each vendor for the future home of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Innisfil hospital," she said.

Their Facebook page has 1,900 members advising shoppers to grab a map for the event to find all the best deals. Newman said the map would be completed by the weekend as the final homeowners sign up for the sale.