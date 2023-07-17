Thieves strike twice at Innisfil golf course
Police are investigating a repeat break-in and theft at an Innisfil golf course.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Officers were called to the Allandale Golf Course on the 20th Sideroad near Big Bay Point Road on Sunday to investigate after suspects entered the property around 1 a.m. and stole several items.
Police say they were called back to the golf course the following day around 5:15 a.m. for a report that suspects entered the property and made off with some equipment.
The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing to witnesses and individuals possessing security or dash cam footage related to these incidents to contact them at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.
Alternatively, information can be shared with Crime Stoppers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Free rides on the REM offered ahead of official launch on July 31
The public will be able to try out the South Shore section of Montreal’s light-rail system for free ahead of the official launch on July 31.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil begins for mother of two killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A public vigil has begun for the woman killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days along same rural road
Two crashes in two days involving dirt bikes, both taking place on the same stretch of rural road, are prompting a response from regional police and motorcycle safety experts.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here’s where the 15 homeless hubs could be located in London, Ont.
A report obtained by CTV News London provides the recommended criteria for locating and operating new service hubs for Londoners living unsheltered.
-
Suspect in custody after abandoning stolen truck on Hwy. 401, fleeing across highway
A suspect has been apprehended by police after they allegedly abandoned a stolen pickup truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 and fled the scene on foot.
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.
It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Windsor
-
‘They circled us several times’ LaSalle resident encounters aggressive pack of coyotes
A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.
-
UAW negotiations could affect Canadian bargaining efforts
United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain made a bold move when negotiations with the Big Three opened.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theft
Windsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
Calgary
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning south of Calgary
Update: Monday's tornado warning south of Calgary has since been lifted.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Prince Albert police seize close to a kilogram of meth
A 27-year-old woman faces trafficking and weapons charges after police raided a home in Prince Albert on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power line
Saskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
'It’s scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
City councillor want province to legalize private e-scooter use by end of 2023
Andrew Knack said he would like to see the province change legislation by the end of the year to allow people to legally operate their own e-scooters.
-
Opposition says Alberta dragging feet on CPP pension reform to manipulate outcome
As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith's government is dragging its feet in order to sway the outcome.
Vancouver
-
Fast-growing wildfire closes airport in Cranbrook, B.C.
A fast-growing wildfire near Cranbrook B.C., triggered a tactical evacuation in a First Nations community and forced the closure of the local airport Monday.
-
Trial underway studying the use of ketamine to treat suicidal thoughts in kids at BC Children's Hospital
A pilot trial is in the works at BC Children's Hospital that will study the use of ketamine infusions to treat youth with suicidal ideation in pediatric emergency departments.
-
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.