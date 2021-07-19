BARRIE, ONT. -- NorthFIRE Circus is putting on drive-in performances across the region.

This past weekend the troupe was in Minden for three sold-out shows.

This Friday through Sunday you can enjoy the circus at Stevenson Farms in Alliston.

Then it’s on to Waterford and Owen Sound.

NorthFIRE Circus features unique performers across Ontario, with fire being a significant portion of the act.

As the team hasn't performed since 2019, they are eager to hit the stage and entertain the crowd.

The team is back performing July 23-25.

To get tickets for this exciting evening of aerial acrobats with fire and LED light dancers set to live music click here.