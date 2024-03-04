Teen driver stopped for driving 61 km over the speed limit
A young driver has lost his licence for one month after allegedly being caught speeding 61 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
The 19-year-old man was stopped on Holland Street West in Bradford after police say an officer clocked him driving 111 km/ hr in a 50 zone.
South Simcoe police say the incident happened on Sunday.
The Bradford man's licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
If convicted of stunt driving, the accused could not only lose his licence for a year but he could face a fine of up to $10,000.
