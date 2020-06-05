Advertisement
Teen driver clocked going nearly twice the speed limit, police say
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 12:25PM EDT
A Shleburne police cruiser (Mike Walker/CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Shelburne Police have busted a teenage driver they allege was going nearly twice the speed limit.
Police say their radar clocked a car at 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone along County Road 11 near Victoria St on Tuesday night.
The teen driver has been charged with stunt driving. The charge comes with an automatic seven-day licence suspension. The car he was driving was also impounded for seven days.