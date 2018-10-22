Featured
Technical difficulties with online voting
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 8:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 8:16PM EDT
Technical difficulties have forced multiple municipalities across the region to extend voting for an extra day.
Here is a list of the municipalities that will have polling open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Bracebridge
- Muskoka Lakes
- Innisfil
- Gravenhurst
- Collingwood
- Georgian Bay
- Bradford West Gwillimbury
- Owen Sound
- Huntsville
- Penetanguishene
- Town of Blue Mountains
- Lake of Bays
- Oro-Medonte
- Springwater