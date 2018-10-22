Technical difficulties have forced multiple municipalities across the region to extend voting for an extra day.

Here is a list of the municipalities that will have polling open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday:

  • Bracebridge
  • Muskoka Lakes
  • Innisfil
  • Gravenhurst
  • Collingwood
  • Georgian Bay
  • Bradford West Gwillimbury
  • Owen Sound
  • Huntsville
  • Penetanguishene
  • Town of Blue Mountains
  • Lake of Bays
  • Oro-Medonte
  • Springwater