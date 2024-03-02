Team Ontario wins big at Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are being held in Calgary, with over two dozen athletes from Simcoe County competing.

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games began on February 27, with more than 800 athletes from across Canada participating in sports such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, curling, 5-pin bowling, and downhill skiing.

"For these athletes, it is an opportunity to let them do their sport on a national stage and do what they love," said Hellaina Rothenburg, Program Consultant for Special Olympics Ontario.

According to Rothenburg, many athletes competing in the 2024 games have been training for over four years at various levels, with 23 athletes from Barrie competing in this year's games.

"It provides the athletes a sense of commodity and a chance to be celebrated for achievements that will enrich their lives," said Rothenburg.

On day three of the games, team Ontario secured 66 gold medals, 62 silver medals and 67 bronze medals.

Competitors with Team Ontario are expected to arrive back in Ontario on Sunday.