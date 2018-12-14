

CTV Barrie





Tay Township is mourning the passing of its newly elected Deputy Mayor Jim Crawford in his home.

The township confirmed his passing in a news release Friday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible news,” read the release from Mayor Ted Walker. “On behalf of Council, staff and Tay residents, I extend our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Jim’s family and the love of his life Lillian.”

Crawford was first elected as a member of Tay Township council for the 2014 to 2018 term as councillor in Ward One.

He was re-elected as Deputy Mayor in the October municipal election and was officially sworn-in on December 6.

Flags at the municipal office have been lowered to half-mast in tribute to Crawford’s service to his community.