    • Swim advisory lifted for Couchiching Beach

    A swimming advisory that was issued for Couchiching Beach Park has been lifted.

    Orillia received notice on July 30, 2024, from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit that a higher-than-normal bacteria count was detected at the beach; however, on Sunday, the advisory ended.

    An advisory is a warning to swimmers but is not a beach closure.

    During a swimming advisory, the beach has warning signs indicating an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections.

    Lifeguards are off duty during a swim advisory, and swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk. 

    If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory, avoid swallowing or ducking your head underwater.

    Bacteria counts can be affected by many factors, the most common being rain, wind and waterfowl.

    Moose Beach remains unaffected and is open at this time.

