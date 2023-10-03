Sweater weather takes a backseat during October heatwave

While the leaves may be falling in Simcoe County, the temperatures aren't, putting a halt to the typical sweater weather for the first week of October as many jump back into summer clothing.

An unseasonable heatwave blanketed the region, with temperatures soaring to a balmy 28C, leaving residents and tourists alike basking in the unexpected warmth.

"It's 28 degrees in the car just now. That's why we're getting the ice cream. We need it. We're on our way up to Muskoka, spending some time on one of the lakes. Hopefully, get some swimming and boating activities in," said tourist Tom Brett on Tuesday.

Local businesses have also been quick to embrace the unanticipated surge in warm weather.

Ref's Pizza and Ice Cream in Stroud reported a nice boost in customers seeking cold treats.

"I had people at 10:30 this morning in the drive-thru, and I wasn't open until 11. I walked by the window, and I'm like, 'Oh, they're here already,' so I opened up the window and took their orders. It's a good milkshake day for sure," said owner Brian Staley.

Meanwhile, the heatwave proved to be beneficial for golf enthusiasts.

Heritage Hills Golf Club noted a surge in golfers, with more than 150 rounds expected to be played this week.

Jason Fobert, the general manager of Heritage Hills Golf Club, said the extended summer weather helps keep the fairways busy.

"And gives us a little bit of extra revenue moving into next year, but most of all, it keeps the members and guests happy," he added.

While golf courses in the area are optimistic about staying open until mid-November, the current heatwave is expected to last through to Thursday before temperatures drop to more seasonal for the long Thanksgiving weekend.