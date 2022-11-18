SUV crashes into hydro pole in Barrie's south end

Police closed a section of road in Barrie's south end Friday morning after an SUV slammed into a utility pole.

Barrie police officers are investigating what caused the single-vehicle collision on Burton Avenue.

Simcoe County paramedics say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers closed the area between Essa Road and Granville Street.

The hydro pole was damaged.

Police say the road would be closed to allow crews to "safely carry out the required and necessary repairs."