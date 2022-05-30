'Suspicious' fire at Alliston restaurant under investigation
An investigation is underway after a "suspicious" fire at an Alliston restaurant Sunday night.
The New Tecumseth Fire Department, the Ontario Fire Marshal, and Nottawasaga OPP are looking into the blaze that broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the East Side Marios on Young Street.
Police say when officers arrived, firefighters had already contained the flames.
No one was injured. Police say the business was empty at the time of the fire.
Police say the fire "appears to be suspicious" as investigators try to determine where and how the fire ignited.
The extent and cost of the damage have yet to be determined, and none of the neighbouring businesses reported any damage.
Police hope to speak to any witnesses in the area at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Mexico tourist zone hit by Hurricane Agatha
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
-
Montreal mass shooting survivors say they're optimistic about new gun-control bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited recent shootings in Montreal as he announced the sweeping bill, including the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui. Survivors of the Dawson and Polytechnique shootings said they're hopeful it will make a difference.
Ottawa
-
City still has hundreds of small outages left to deal with
Hydro crews are now focusing on smaller pockets of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
-
Andrea Horwath rallies crowd in Ottawa hours after Doug Ford visit
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath both visited Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Ontario woman with vaccine medical exemption denied boarding at Pearson airport
An Ontario woman is out more than $4,000 after being denied boarding at Toronto Pearson International Airport because she didn't fill out the appropriate vaccine exemption forms.
-
Ontario could see rare 'meteor storm' tonight. This is what you need to know
If the stars align, Ontario residents may be able to see a spectacular celestial show early Tuesday morning – an event that astronomers call a 'meteor storm.'
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Five people injured in Wilmot Township crash
A rural road was closed down overnight in Wilmot Township as police conducted an investigation.
-
'We got our hopes up': Cambridge couple tricked into thinking their lost cat was found
A Cambridge couple says they were contacted by someone who claimed to have found their lost cat, but realized it was lie to get a cash reward.
London
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
-
Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two young children have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.
-
Ex-girlfriend worried about being implicated in freezer murder
Startling evidence was heard Monday in a St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom from the ex-girlfriend of a man on trial for first degree murder.
Northern Ontario
-
More new faces in Sudbury needing help, many young families
The need to help vulnerable people and families struggling with the cost of living is evident in Sudbury, advocates say.
-
Canada officially recognizes northern Ont. First Nation
Beaverhouse First Nation, in northern Ontario near Kirkland Lake, has been fighting to be recognized as a rights-bearing Indigenous community for more than three decades—and those efforts recently came to fruition.
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
Windsor
-
90-year-old Windsor woman spreads joy to people with dementia
Mary Gibson, 90, and her husband of 41 years, Bill, turned their hobby of crafting colourful wreaths into an activity with a greater purpose.
-
Windsor city council approves Wyandotte Street location for future consumption and treatment site
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is one step closer to establishing a safe consumption and treatment site downtown after city council approved a proposed location during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Political endorsements make for tight election race in Windsor-Tecumseh
As the election draws near, all parties are scrambling in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh to lock down the open seat vacated with the retirement of NDP MPP Percy Hatfield.
Calgary
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation
A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.
-
Calgary show dog ready for the bright lights of New York at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Calgary canine is headed to New York to partake in one of the world’s most prestigious dog shows, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event is in its 146th year, and six-year-old Frank, a Boston Terrier, is hoping to impress the judges.
Saskatoon
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
-
'Improper disposal of smoking material' sparked $5M Saskatoon condo blaze
It took Saskatoon firefighters seven hours to get a condo fire under control and another seven-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish it.
-
Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'
The Saskatchewan Health Authority faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.
Edmonton
-
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
-
After getting sent down, passed over, Jay Woodcroft praised for Oilers playoff run
Ken Holland didn't exactly say he regrets not putting Jay Woodcroft behind the Oilers bench sooner, but he's sure happy "Woody" is there now.
-
'Changes have to be made': Sohi outlines new Chinatown safety plan after community push for action
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi unveiled a new action plan to help make Edmonton's Chinatown community safer for all and revitalize the area, including a grant for area businesses to hire private security.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau evokes shooting of innocent B.C. teen while announcing new gun control measures
Announcing new measures to tackle gun violence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the memory of an innocent B.C. teenager who was killed when gang members opened fire on a busy street in 2018.
-
Missing 20-year-old last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old woman who was last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
Chief speaks out on 'disruptive behaviour' at Kamloops unmarked graves memorial
The chief of a B.C. First nation says she was "extremely disappointed" by the behaviour of some attendees at a memorial marking the anniversary of the detection of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops.