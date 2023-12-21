Suspects in attempted theft in Orillia busted with homemade cardboard licence plates

Three men accused of trying to steal electronic devices from an Orillia business and fleeing in a vehicle with licence plates made out of cardboard face charges.

Police say officers were called to investigate a theft in progress at a Monarch Drive store on Wednesday afternoon and arrived to find three suspects abandoning a shopping cart full of items.

"These same suspects have been observed by staff in the past using distraction techniques in order to complete thefts," OPP stated in a release.

Police say the officers spoke with the suspects and noticed their phoney licence plates created to "try and avoid detection."

OPP says that while the plate numbers were not registered to the vehicle, they were a match for the same make, model and colour car.

Along with the homemade cardboard plates, officers say they seized suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Barrie man and two men from Brampton, ages 28 and 37.

All were charged with obstructing an officer. The 37-year-old Brampton man also faces drug-related charges.