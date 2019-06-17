

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting using his own reusable shopping bags.

Police say the suspect was seen placing multiple items into the reusable bags from the jewelry and electronics areas of the store on the afternoon of April 29.

Police allege he left without paying.

The man is described as being white with a medium build, approximately 35 to 45 years old with a dark brown goatee. He was wearing black pants, a light-brown hoodie with a black shirt underneath, dark shoes with a white sole, a grey baseball hat with a black logo and thick-framed black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.