Suspect wanted in connection with criminal investigation could be in Barrie

Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with several criminal allegations who could be in the Barrie area.

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help officers locate 39-year-old Kurshed Dzevchoko.

Police launched an investigation in November into allegations of criminal harassment, mischief and several court-related offences.

Dzevchoko is five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short dark hair, and typically has facial hair. He also wears reading glasses.

Police say he is also known to frequent Toronto and parts of York Region.

They ask anyone with information on Dzevchoko's whereabouts to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tipsters never have to testify and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.