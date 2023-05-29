Suspect identified in break-in at Barrie thrift store
Police are investigating a break-in at a thrift store in Barrie.
Barrie police were called to The Salvation Army store on Essa Road and Tiffin Street on Monday.
Officers arrived to find a front window smashed in.
"The Salvation Army is working with the Barrie Police Service, and we are unable to provide further comment as this incident is being investigated," said Billy Canning, divisional manager, marketing and communications with The Salvation Army Ontario Division.
While police say they have identified the suspect they have not provided his identity, only adding they are seeking a warrant for his arrest.
Damage to the front window is estimated at $2,500.
