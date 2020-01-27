Suspect arrested in alleged gun at school incident
Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary in hold
BARRIE -- One suspect is now in police custody following reports of a gun being inside a local high school.
Police say the suspect is a student at Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary who left the building before police arrived.
At this time, it's unclear where police located the individual.
In a statement, a spokesperson from the French Catholic School Board, CSC Monavenir says, a firearm was found in a music room at Nouvelle Alliance French Catholic Secondary school.
The school located on Anne Street North went into a hold and secure just after 12:00 p.m.
Students were able to be picked up shortly after 2:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS