BARRIE -- One suspect is now in police custody following reports of a gun being inside a local high school.

Police say the suspect is a student at Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary who left the building before police arrived.

At this time, it's unclear where police located the individual.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the French Catholic School Board, CSC Monavenir says, a firearm was found in a music room at Nouvelle Alliance French Catholic Secondary school.

The school located on Anne Street North went into a hold and secure just after 12:00 p.m.

Students were able to be picked up shortly after 2:00 p.m.

A firearm was found at a Barrie French-Catholic secondary school Monday and police are now on the hunt for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/SKDq2J96Fm — CTV News Barrie (@CTVBarrieNews) January 27, 2020

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS