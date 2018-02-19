Just days after entering the race to get his old job back, Patrick Brown was back in his home riding surrounded by supporters.

Brown was all smiles at his Family Day roller skating event in Orillia on Monday. People were clamoring to get a photo with the former Progressive Conservative leader.

“The support has been fantastic,” Brown said. He says support from party members is growing every day.

Brown stepped down as leader of the PC party last month following a report by CTV News in which two women accused Brown of sexual misconduct.

Brown says the allegations are false and he's cleared his name after passing two lie detector tests with ease. His supporters agree with him.

“One hundred per cent believed him all the way. Now he's back continuing his fight against Kathleen Wynne and the Liberal party,” says Andrew Mei, Orillia resident.

Garfield Dunlop, who three years ago gave up his seat for Brown in Simcoe North, says Brown's momentum is growing.

“People are on his side and they want him to win the leadership and they want him to be the next premier of Ontario,” says Dunlop.

But there are many in the party who say Brown is hurting their cause. Having already been removed from the party caucus by interim leader Vic Fedeli, some high profile members are calling for him to go away.

“I'm disappointed in whoever was involved in this setup,” Brown said. “Oh, I am sure the truth will come out.”

Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford and Tanya Granic Allen are also in the running.

Party members will vote for their leader between March 2 and 8.