TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting four more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 41, as officials investigate whether there is evidence of community spread.

A recent case is in a Sudbury man in his 50s, who attended the Prospectors and Developers Association in Canada convention on March 2 and 3 in Toronto, but he did not recently travel outside the country. He went to Health Sciences North with symptoms on March 7 and is now home in self-isolation.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says public health officials are investigating the case, but can't confirm at this point if he contracted the virus through community spread.

Two new cases are in people who recently travelled to the United States -- a man in his 30s who lives in Toronto and a woman in her 30s who is in Halton Region but was treated at hospital in Hamilton.

Another confirmed case is in a woman in her 30s in York Region who recently travelled to Egypt.

A man in his 40s in Ottawa who recently travelled to Austria has also been confirmed to have the virus.

All of the new cases are in self-isolation.

Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both attended the prominent PDAC mining conference on March 2.

Ford's office said he is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and the premier has not been contacted through the process of contact tracking for the infected man.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

With files from CTV Toronto