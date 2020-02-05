BARRIE -- The only thing more creative and colourful than the pie's at I Want A P_zza, is the giant paintings on the wall.

"We came up with the idea of some form of graffiti art on one of our feature walls, and we reached out to Bear Creek Secondary School," Owner of I Want A P_zza Stefano Agostino said.

More than 20 painted murals by grade 11 art students are now up in the shop.

The Bear Creek Art students completed the paintings in their spare time.

"It really hones in on the pop culture and contemporary work that we look at for this course," art teacher Michelle Markson said.

Stefano wanted to add a little more generosity to the pie, so he thought since his oven cooks a pizza in about 90 seconds, he would auction off all the paintings, every 90 days.

All the money raised will go back to the Bear Creek Secondary School's art department.