

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two students have been charged after an alleged threat involving a Simcoe County school was posted on social media.

The OPP says it received information on Monday morning about the alleged threats. The Simcoe County District School Board says parents of students at Stayner Collegiate Institute were notified.

A spokesperson also says that no other schools were involved or impacted by the alleged threat.

A 14 year old and an 18 year old, both from Clearview Township, have been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and uttering threats to damage property.

The pair will appear in court in May.