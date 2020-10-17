BARRIE, ONT. -- According to Clearview Township's fire chief, a stubborn fire east of Stayner burning for more than 20 hours was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the field, which served as bulk straw storage, at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Firefighters worked through Saturday, picking apart bales and extinguishing flames.

Officials have not said if they have any suspects in mind.