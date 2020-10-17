Advertisement
Stubborn hay fire intentionally set, fire chief says
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 7:21PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 17, 2020 7:40PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- According to Clearview Township's fire chief, a stubborn fire east of Stayner burning for more than 20 hours was intentionally set.
Firefighters were called to the field, which served as bulk straw storage, at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Firefighters worked through Saturday, picking apart bales and extinguishing flames.
Officials have not said if they have any suspects in mind.
