Fire Marshal investigating suspicious Orillia fire
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 7:40PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- The office of the fire marshal and the OPP are investigating a suspicious fire in Orillia.
Fire Chief Brent Thomas says crews were called to a townhome on Regent Street around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found the home filled with smoke. The smoke was especially thick on the second floor, where the fire is believed to have started inside a bedroom.
No one was hurt in the fire. Thomas says the resident had been at work and came home to screeching smoke detectors.
The smoke and fire caused more than $100,000 in damage before Thomas says it burnt itself out.
