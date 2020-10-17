BARRIE, ONT. -- The office of the fire marshal and the OPP are investigating a suspicious fire in Orillia.

Fire Chief Brent Thomas says crews were called to a townhome on Regent Street around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found the home filled with smoke. The smoke was especially thick on the second floor, where the fire is believed to have started inside a bedroom.

No one was hurt in the fire. Thomas says the resident had been at work and came home to screeching smoke detectors.

The smoke and fire caused more than $100,000 in damage before Thomas says it burnt itself out.

