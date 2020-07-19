BARRIE, ONT. -- A band of intense thunderstorms pushed across southern Ontario Sunday, triggering tornado warnings for parts of cottage country.

The line of storms blew in quickly from Georgian Bay, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning as it pushed east.

Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for Bracebridge and Gravenhurst. Simcoe County was blanketed by a severe thunderstorm warning for a few hours but appears to have escaped any significant damage.

Southwestern Ontario, appears to have taken the brunt of Sunday’s storms.

North of London, power lines and downed trees made some roads impassable. Winds ripped down grain bins and an elevator on a farm north of Lucan.

Much of southern Ontario remained under a severe thunderstorm watch into Sunday evening.