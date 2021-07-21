BARRIE, ONT. -- A powerful storm that ripped trees from their roots on Whitestone Lake in Parry Sound Wednesday was likely the work of a downburst, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist, says there was a faint signal of rotation on the radar Tuesday morning but "nothing dramatic."

"My radar assessment is that it was most likely a squall downburst, with max winds perhaps 90 km/h," Kimbell said in an email to CTV News.

The storm hit Parry Sound around 10 a.m. Tuesday as the weather agency issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for much of the region.

Residents on Whitestone Lake reported strong winds that downed trees onto vehicles, causing property damage.

Kimbell noted that he doubted the Northern Toronto Project would send someone to investigate.

The storm comes less than a week after an EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end neighbourhood on Prince William Way in Barrie.

The twister wreaked havoc, significantly damaging over 70 homes and displacing roughly 100 people.