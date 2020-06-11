BRACEBRIDGE, ONT. -- Fierce winds and torrential rain stormed through Bracebridge on Wednesday evening, leaving a path of destruction.

A tree toppled down on power lines on Woodward Street, forcing the road to be closed as crews work to repair the service.

Ed Wareham was making dinner when the power went out, and the storm blew in.

"This is the worst I've seen," he says. "All my years I've never seen anything like this. You couldn't see anything."

Many residents admitted they feared a tornado could form.

"I took my kids and dogs and my wife down into the basement because I went through the Barrie one, so I know exactly what it was going to be," says Bracebridge resident Jeremey Cairns.

The damage is everywhere in the town, but the Environment Canada Storm Prediction Center is projecting that what passed through was not a tornado but a sustained wind event - winds that exceeded 100km/h at the Muskoka Airport.

Environment Canada calling last night’s storm in cottage country a downburst. Straight line winds exceeding 100 km/h in Muskoka. Not considered a tornado at this point ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/MioRcuTANh — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) June 11, 2020

Power was out for roughly five hours in most areas as town and hydro crews worked to clear downed lines, poles and blocked roads.

A crew had to be called in from Toronto to help remove the tree from Woodward Street.

Meanwhile, crews are expected to work around the clock to clean up Mother Nature's mess.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the storm.